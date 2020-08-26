“Pot farm” found with weapons, drug paraphernalia at Sage Meadows, Jonesboro police say

Nearly 50 marijuana plants, weapons and meth were found Wednesday during a search warrant at a house in Sage Meadows, according to Jonesboro police. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities uncovered nearly 50 marijuana plants, along with weapons, drug paraphernalia and meth during a search at a home in Sage Meadows Wednesday, according to Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that a search warrant was served at a so-called “pot farm” at a home in Sage Meadows by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.

In addition to the marijuana and meth, officers seized 11 long guns, a revolver, paraphernalia, scales, grow lights and three computers during the warrant.

