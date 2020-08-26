Proposed rezoning for 19-home lot on Harrisburg & Caraway Road presented to planning commission

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met for its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
On the agenda was a proposed rezoning on Harrisburg Road and Caraway Road, and it captured the attention of many in the area.
“The area is already congested due to the four-way stop,” one resident in the neighborhood told the commission.
James McLeod with Blue Cloud Development, LLC requested that the MAPC approve a rezoning of “R-1″ single-family residential district to “PD-RS” residential planned development located at 5244 Harrisburg Road.
McLeod said the development will be a 19-home lot, and be considered low-maintenance lifestyle living.
The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be more narrow than wide and will sit on a private drive. The homes will also be two-story and have two-car garages.
While many in the neighborhood like the concept, they also do not believe it belongs in their neighborhood. Several even showed up to the MAPC meeting with signs that said “Say NO on rezoning 20-13.”
“Remember next year we are going to expand Harrisburg Road. We are also going to expand Caraway road,” another community member told the commission.
Neighbors said they are mainly concerned about location. The development will sit at the intersection, and believe adding 19 homes will only make it worse for traffic, property value, and more.
“This is the point where we need to look at the proposed development, the proposed rezoning, and the density and how it’s going to affect this part of the city. To not do so is to our detriment,” Commissioner Mary Margaret Jackson said.
Commissioner David Hardwork also commented and said the development is “totally out of character for this neighborhood.”
With all of the questions and concerns, McLeod asked for the rezoning to be tabled so that he could get some answers to make the commissioners feel more comfortable.
The rezoning was tabled, pending if McLeod gets the commission the materials they need.
The next MAPC meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
