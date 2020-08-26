Rental assistance coming to people hurt financially by COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a grant awarded to the city of Jonesboro, emergency rental assistance will become available for citizens who qualify.
Lakyn Williams, city grant writer, said the city was awarded the 2019 COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grant of $105,000 for renters who face eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the assistance will be available for people who apply and qualify for the money.
$100,000 of the grant will go to rental assistance while $5,000 will go to software needed to administer the grant.
Those who qualify will be able to get up to three months’ worth of assistance.
“It doesn’t have to be three consecutive months,” Williams said. “They can apply for three different months and it will cover their rent so they’re able to stay in their residence and not have to worry about finding somewhere new to like in such a difficult time.”
The city is currently finalizing the application and qualifications for the grant.
She did say since it is a HUD grant, it follows similar guidelines as other HUD programs. So when filling out the application, people will need to provide proof of income, their lease agreement, and information from the landlord so the city can confirm the applicant live there.
When asked whether there is cap on how much people can get, Williams said the city is still looking into that.
“So, we do have to look at what average rent prices are in Jonesboro,” Williams said.
Williams said the city wants to help people get back on their feet after the heartache the pandemic has put on people.
“We know that a lot of people are uncertain and not only sure how they’re going to make ends meet, because the pandemic has caused a long-standing financial strain for many people. So, we want to be able to help people get back on their feet,” Williams said.
The city hopes to have the application ready for people to start filling out in the coming days and then getting people the help they need.
