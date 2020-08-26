Students return to classes with new rules and norms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Region 8 are bringing their students back to class this week, but some stagger their students’ grades to return for safety reasons.
Nettleton High School brought their students back a grade at a time, starting with ninth-graders on Monday.
10th, 11th and 12th graders were brought in the remainder of the week. All grades are to be on the campus beginning Friday.
Principal Brian Carter says this decision was made to introduce each grade to the new school norms.
A mask policy is now in place requiring students, faculty, and staff to wear a mask. Temperatures are now taken in the first period for all students.
While 30 percent of the students chose virtual learning, around 700 students will be in the halls at Nettleton High.
Social distancing will also be required across the campus, including the cafeteria.
“There is a couple of changes, like lunch. Everyone can’t sit at the table,” eleventh-grader Kennedy Baker explained. “They’ve marked off spots and seats. If it’s the big only six can sit at it and if it’s a small table, only four.”
Baker and her friend, Jenna Hauge, were anxious to return after five months away.
“I think a big thing is, like your friends, you can’t hug them or anything like that which I know is going to be hard for some of us,” Baker said.
The two encourage their peers to be considerate of teachers’ efforts to educate everyone under these circumstances.
“Be patient with your teachers because this is all new to them. We’re all getting adjusted at the same time so just be patient,” Baker said.
“Keep practicing your social distancing. I know it’s hard right now, it’s hard for everyone but we’re all going to push through and get through together,” Hauge said.
