Timber Terrell picked to Preseason All-SBC Team, Arkansas State volleyball picked 4th in West

Terrell was picked by the league’s coaches to the 12-player preseason all-conference squad after earning Second Team All-SBC honors last season. The redshirt junior made a successful positional switch from middle blocker to the right side and shined, finishing second on the team in kills (295) and total blocks (78). The Wheeling, Ill., native notched double-digit kills in 14 contests, including four straight and five of the last six to end the season.