Timber Terrell picked to Preseason All-SBC Team, Arkansas State volleyball picked 4th in West

As the 2020 volleyball season draws closer, the Sun Belt Conference preseason honors and coaches poll was released Wednesday.
Led by Preseason All-SBC selection Timber Terrell, Arkansas State was picked to finish fourth in the West Division with 41 points. Texas State was picked to win the division with 10 first-place votes, while Louisiana garnered two top votes but was picked to finish third. UT Arlington was predicted to finish second in the division with Little Rock and ULM rounding out the division at fifth and sixth.
In the East Division, Coastal Carolina was picked to repeat as divisional champions with nine first-place votes with Troy finishing second with three.
Terrell was picked by the league’s coaches to the 12-player preseason all-conference squad after earning Second Team All-SBC honors last season. The redshirt junior made a successful positional switch from middle blocker to the right side and shined, finishing second on the team in kills (295) and total blocks (78). The Wheeling, Ill., native notched double-digit kills in 14 contests, including four straight and five of the last six to end the season.
The Red Wolves are slated to open the 2020 season Sept. 12 at Central Arkansas.
The Red Wolves are slated to open the 2020 season Sept. 12 at Central Arkansas.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina (Jr, RS - Percel, Hungary)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Emma Reilly, Appalachian State (Sr, DS - Evergreen Park, Ill.)
Preseason Setter of the Year
Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Jr, S - Helotes, Texas)
2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
Emma Reilly, Appalachian State (Sr, DS - Evergreen Park, Ill.)
Kara Spicer, Appalachian State (Sr, MB - Peoria, Ariz.)
Timber Terrell, Arkansas State (Jr, RS - Wheeling, Ill)
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina (Jr, RS - Percel, Hungary)
Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina (So, S - Eger, Hungary)
Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana (Sr, OH - Columbus, Texas)
Brooke Townsend, UTA (Jr, OH - Bastrop, Texas)
Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Jr, S - Helotes, Texas)
Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State (Jr, OH - Mansfield, Texas)
Tyeranee Scott, Texas State (Sr, MB - Houston, Texas)
Cheyenne Hayes, Troy (Sr, OH - Newnan, Ga.)
Amara Anderson, Troy (Jr, S - Alpharetta, Ga.)
2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Coaches Predicted Order of Finish (First-place votes in parentheses)
West Division
1. Texas State (10) - 69 pts
2. UTA - 53 pts
3. Louisiana (2) - 50 pts
4. Arkansas State - 41 pts
5. Little Rock - 21 pts
6. ULM - 18 pts
East Division
1. Coastal Carolina (9) - 69 pts
2. Troy (3) - 60 pts
3. South Alabama - 42 pts
4. App State - 41 pts
5. Georgia Southern - 21 pts
6. Georgia State - 19 pts
