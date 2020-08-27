Arkansas State senior Sarah Sodoma named Preseason All-SBC Offensive Player of the Year

Sarah Sodoma was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Megan McClure received All-Sun Belt honors Thursday.
Sodoma punched in a phenomenal junior campaign as she played a pivotal role in helping Arkansas State reach the Sun Belt Conference Championship match for the first-time program history.
The Manchester, Mo., native led the Red Wolves with eight goals in the regular season, which tied for the second-most among Sun Belt leaders. Her regular-season, team-high 24 points ranked second in the league, while her six assists tied for fourth-most in the SBC.
Sodoma also notched Southeast Region Second-Team recognition after she finished the SBC Tournament with five shots, three of which landed on target as she scored once. The senior buried the game-winning penalty kick, as the Red Wolves advanced to the semifinals on a 4-1 pk victory over Texas State.
The Webster Groves, Mo. native McClure, made 19 starts in goal on the 2019 campaign. She recorded nine shutouts as she helped lead the Red Wolves to a 10-6-4 finish, which was the best in program history.
The goalkeeper made 19 saves on the season as she registered a .792 saves percentage.
In the Sun Belt Tournament, she had a phenomenal three-game performance where she completed two shutout victories and made a combined 12 saves, earning All-Tournament honors.
Arkansas State was selected to finish third in the conference.
2020 SUN BELT CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER
PRESEASON POLL & HONORS
Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
South Alabama (9) – 119 pts
Troy (1) – 97 pts
Arkansas State (1) – 86 pts
Texas State – 84 pts
Coastal Carolina – 74 pts
Louisiana – 74 pts
Georgia State – 66 pts
Georgia Southern – 43 pts
Little Rock – 40 pts
App State – 27 pts
ULM – 16 pts
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Tilly Wilkes, South Alabama
Preseason All-Conference Team
Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State (F)
Megan McClure, Arkansas State (G)
Jimena Cabrero, Georgia State (F)
Sunny Sigurvinsdottir, Coastal Carolina (F)
Brenna McPartlan, South Alabama (M)
Gracie Wilson, South Alabama (M)
Athanasia Moraitou, South Alabama (M)
Tilly Wilkes, South Alabama (D)
Gwen Mummert, Louisiana (D)
Kate Eubanks, Troy (D)
Kerry Eagleston, App State (G)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.