ASP launches criminal investigation into driver’s license testing irregularities in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a Freedom of Information Act request from Region 8 News on driver’s license policies, the Arkansas State Police announced Thursday it had fired three examiners and launching a criminal investigation into testing irregularities.
ASP said in a news release the dismissed civilian employees had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Driver License Testing Office in Jonesboro.
The former employees were not commissioned state troopers.
“The facts which formed the basis for terminating the employees are now part of an on-going investigation being led by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division,” the news release added.
ASP said it was working with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration to identify test applicants issued permits between May 4 and Aug. 17 of this year.
Those who received driving permits from the Jonesboro state police office during that three-month period should expect to receive letters from the DFA’s Office of Driver Services in the coming week.
Those with questions about the driver license test permits issued at Jonesboro Highway Patrol Troop C should call 501-618-8810 or email driverslicense@asp.arkansas.gov.
Thursday’s announcement comes after Region 8 News submitted an FOIA request to ASP asking about driver’s testing policies, and requesting details about protocols since the pandemic began.
We will continue to track this story and update it with more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.