Aug. 27: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Hurricane Laura is barreling through Louisiana and into southern Arkansas early today.
In fact, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the state.
For Region 8, most of Thursday will be cloudy, warm and quiet.
We can expect wind and rain to increase areawide later tonight.
One to two inches of widespread rain will be possible with up to three inches in our southern counties.
Wind gusts may reach 40-45mph by Friday morning.
We’ll also need to watch the threat of isolated spin-up tornadoes within these spiral rain bands.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, Hurricane Laura came ashore as a “devastating” Category 4 storm. We have live reports from Louisiana at the top of the hour.
Laura will churn its way northward toward Arkansas today. Coming up at 6, what we can expect here in Region 8.
A proposed constitutional amendment to continue the state’s half-cent sales tax on highways was the subject Wednesday at a local civic meeting.
Thanks to a grant awarded to the city of Jonesboro, emergency rental assistance will become available for citizens who qualify.
