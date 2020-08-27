Community, deputies feel impact of Sutherland case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said this week that the Sydney Sutherland murder case has had an impact on everyone involved.
Lucas said many of his deputies knew Sutherland, either watching her grow up or growing up with her.
It is something that is seen in small communities and Lucas said the case is something his department has not seen.
“As far as an abduction homicide, I’ve not seen one in my 30 years,” Lucas told content partner KARK.
The case has taken a physical and emotional strain on everyone. However, Lucas said law enforcement knows that they cannot let their emotions control how they do their job.
Many times, the work in a case, especially a difficult case, is built with experience, Lucas told KARK.
“It may be hard for some of the younger officers at first, but they learn. Focus on the job and what needs to be done and we get it done,” Lucas said.
Lucas said his department received help from volunteers who searched for Sutherland, as well as area law enforcement who volunteered and help with making an arrest in the case.
“It’s just been outstanding and heartwarming to see that happen,” Lucas said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.