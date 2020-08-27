Craighead County sees influx of absentee voting applications

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are almost two months away from election day.
Craighead County has already seen a major increase in absentee voting. On Thursday, they processed over 1000 applications.
Craighead County Clerk, Leslie Penny says they expect a record number of absentee votes this year.
Penny said, “At the rate we’re getting now... I expect good odds would be double or more. The largest number I personally have sent out over the years, in this office, for a presidential election, if my memory serves me, is 1,600, maybe up to 1,800, so we are already approaching that. As a whole, people tend to procrastinate, so the numbers always go up the closer we get to election day. To have this kind of interest this early, I think all signs are leading to high absentee requests.”
Penny says that the office has been extremely busy. They are taking the influx one day at a time.
If you plan to vote by using an absentee application, it is best to start the process early. The county clerk’s office must receive your completed application by October 27th.
For a link to the absentee ballot, click here. For more information on absentee voting, click here .
