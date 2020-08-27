Farmers prepare for worst ahead of Hurricane Laura

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As Hurricane Laura made its way to Region 8, farmers scrambled to prepare as the threat of heavy rain and wind may damage their yields.
Scott Matthews farms in Poinsett County. This week, two of their rice fields were harvested but this is only 10 percent of their rice crops.
With the storm on its way, Matthews and other farmers across the state are waiting to see how bad the devastation will be.
“We could stand some rain. We could stand some wind. We can’t hardly stand any wind and rain together. It will lodge the rice. It will lay it down,” he said.
His grain is filled out on his rice crops and it’s heavy. The high winds could lay his rice flat, making his harvest and the quality of his yield poor.
“Without some just luck, there’s no good outcome from here on and it’s just something you have to deal with in farming,” he said.
Matthews and his crew have worked hard to prepare for the hurricane’s effects.
Levees have been torn down and drainage is cleaned out. This work will get water off the rice as quickly as possible.
“We’re in the absolute worst possible scenario for a hurricane right at the moment,” he said.
