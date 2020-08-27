JTown’s Grill team member tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A team member at a Jonesboro restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant said on social media Thursday.
JTown’s Grill said in the post that they have worked to take extra precautions and will be closed Thursday evening for cleaning and sanitizing.
“We have been informed that a member of our JTown’s team has tested positive for COVID-19. While we have taken extra precautions during this time to follow all protocols given by the Health Department & CDC, we are committed to staying as transparent with the community as possible. The safety and wellness of staff and customers is our main concern,” the post noted.
“With the Health Department guidelines that were given to us today, we are not required to close. However, as we have stated, customers & employees wellness and safety is our main focus at this time. We will be closing today at 3 pm (Thursday, August 27th) and will be spending this time cleaning and sanitizing JTown’s Grill.”
Officials also said in the post that they appreciate the community’s support and “feel transparency with our customers is the only way to handle these unforeseen situations.”
The restaurant is set to reopen Friday, Aug. 28.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.