Man arrested for child endangerment after son shoots another minor, police say

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces an endangering the welfare of a minor charge after he left his 13-year-old son with a loaded gun, who in turn, shot another minor earlier this month, according to Paragould police.
Ronald Keith Cote of Paragould was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant, alleging endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Paragould police responded to a home Aug. 20.
“On or about August 20, 2020, the potential defendant left his 13-year-old son in the possession of a loaded handgun. The minor was left alone at the residence with the handgun that was provided to him by the potential defendant, Ronald Keith Cote,” the affidavit noted. “The minor shot another minor in the home on August 20th, 2020.”
The affidavit also noted that authorities spoke to the 13-year-old.
“The minor child stated that his father gave him the gun approximately two days prior. He stated that he and his father had traded guns. He stated that he had never shot the new gun and that he always keeps the gun loaded when he is alone at home,” the affidavit noted.
Paragould Police Department Public Information Officer Brad Snyder said authorities would not release further details in the case at this time due to the ages of the 13-year-old and the other minor.
However, Snyder said more details, including a probable cause affidavit in the case, will be released Monday after Cote appears for a probable cause hearing.
