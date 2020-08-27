Man faces arson charge in hotel room fires, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is set to appear in court Oct. 27 after he reportedly admitted to starting two fires at hotel rooms in Jonesboro, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
Curtis Dalton Tacker, 44, of Brookland was arrested Aug. 21 on suspicion of arson in a fire at the Haven Hotel in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police and firefighters went to the scene after finding out the fire at the Haven Hotel looked suspicious and that a possible suspect was at the scene.
Both Jonesboro police and the Jonesboro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office investigated the case and found out about a similar fire that happened Aug. 20 at the Econo Lodge.
Jonesboro police detectives and the fire marshal’s office later interviewed Tacker, who had been been at both hotels, the affidavit noted.
“During a Mirandized interview, Curtis Tacker admitted to starting both fires in the bathrooms of the hotel rooms. He advised he would light a piece of paper that he stuck in the folded towels to start the fires,” the affidavit noted. “Curtis Tacker’s family did not know he was starting the fires and were in the room with him at the Econolodge.”
Jonesboro police said there were guests at both hotels, in different rooms, when the fires were started.
A $150,000 bond was set for Tacker Wednesday.
