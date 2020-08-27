New system to help with location on 911 calls in Paragould, Greene County

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area emergency services agency will now have the ability to pick up the location and data for 911 calls through a variety of ways as part of a new system.
According to a post on the Paragould Emergency Services-911 Facebook page, the agency is now receiving emergency data from the Rapid SOS system.
The system allows data from iPhones iOS 12 and above, Android phones version 4.0+, plus apps like Uber to go to dispatchers if a person is in trouble.
Officials say the new system will help dispatchers get information quickly plus help individuals in a timely manner.
“Having access to accurate incident locations is key to our 911 staff providing quick and accurate emergency response,” Paragould Emergency Services director Michael McCammon said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.