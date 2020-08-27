One in custody after Greene County escape from transport vehicle, Sheriff says

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is in further trouble with the law after Greene County authorities say she escaped from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
According to a post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the escape happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
“On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, a transport officer went to Craighead County at approximately 4:50 p.m. to pick up a female on a Felony Warrant for Greene County. Upon arriving at the detention center gate at approximately 6:20 p.m., the transport van stopped awaiting entrance onto the grounds. The female subject was able to get the van door manually unlocked and opened,” the post noted. “She fled (handcuffed) southeast from the van into nearby woods.”
Greene County deputies, Paragould police, Arkansas State Police and Greene County constables began searching for the suspect, whose name was not released.
She was later found by authorities around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, about 200 yards south of Rockingchair Road, the post noted.
