One in custody after Greene County escape from transport vehicle, Sheriff says

“On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, a transport officer went to Craighead County at approximately 4:50 p.m. to pick up a female on a Felony Warrant for Greene County. Upon arriving at the detention center gate at approximately 6:20 p.m., the transport van stopped awaiting entrance onto the grounds. The female subject was able to get the van door manually unlocked and opened,” the post noted. “She fled (handcuffed) southeast from the van into nearby woods.”