Searcy man arrested in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man faces a Sept. 28 circuit court date after Jonesboro police say he sexually assaulted a girl.
Daryn Allen Curtis, 40, of Searcy was arrested Aug. 25 on suspicion of sexual assault-2nd degree after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police got a call Aug. 11 about the sexual assault and the girl was interviewed Aug. 12 at the Crimes Against Children office.
The girl told investigators that Curtis had improperly touched her twice, Jonesboro police said.
“The juvenile victim stated that Daryn Curtis had touched her twice in her private areas and her chest. The juvenile victim stated that the first time Daryn Curtis was sitting beside her on the couch and he started to touch her between her legs on top of her clothes and then moved his hand to her chest,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The girl told someone about the abuse, which led to the police investigation, authorities said in the affidavit.
A $100,000 bond was set for Curtis during a probable cause hearing Wednesday.
