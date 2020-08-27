WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson starts with an update on Laura in Arkansas.
Earlier President Trump declared a state of emergency in Arkansas.
The governor announces ACHI will now show active cases including students & faculty cases in school districts with more than 5 cases.
Gov. Hutchinson gives the latest report on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.