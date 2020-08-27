Wynne police investigate assault at restaurant

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne police are looking for three suspects believed to have been involved in an assault that sent one person to the hospital.
According to a post on the Wynne Police Department Facebook page, three men attacked a patron at Hot Stone Pizza in Wynne Aug. 22.
“The attack left the victim hospitalized, but he is now at home and recovering. The three men assaulted the victim outside of the restaurant,” the post noted. “One of the men struck the victim with a rock, one of the assailants had to be pulled from the victim and the third suspect fired a handgun into the air and pointed it at the victim and a worker who rushed outside to aid the victim.”
Police believe the suspects then left in a long wheelbase super-cab Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the assault can call Wynne police at 870-238-8718.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.