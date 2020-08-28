Arkansas State women’s golf reveals 2020-21 schedule

The Arkansas State women’s golf team has announced its tentative 2020-21 schedule, which will begin Sept. 5-7 at the USA Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama and includes seven regular season tournaments leading up to the Sun Belt Conference Championship set for April 19-21.
”We are thrilled to be able to compete after a five-month break from collegiate competition,” said eighth-year head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “I know our players are ready and hungry to get back to competing. This has been a very challenging time, but the team has encouraged one another and truly fought through adversity and stayed mentally strong during this time. I look forward to starting this fall where we left off last spring.”
Including the season opener at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Magnolia Grove Crossings Course, the Red Wolves are scheduled for three tournaments during the fall. They will also compete in the Schooner Fall Classic (Sept. 27-28) and host the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club (Oct. 12-13).
The spring portion of A-State’s schedule will get underway Feb. 8-9 with an appearance at the FAU Paradise Invitational. The squad will follow with three additional tournaments, including the UNF First Coast Classic (Feb. 15-16), HBU Women’s Intercollegiate (March 15-16) and the Diane Daughtery Invitational (March 29-30) before the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 19-21 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
With the exception of graduating senior Monica Lieving, A-State returns the same roster from last season. Before the 2019-20 season came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, A-State saw three players enter the record books for top-five low stroke averages. Returning senior Grayson Gladden posted a 73.52 stroke average last season, the top mark in program history followed by Olivia Schmidt at 74.04 and Elise Schultz at 75.52 for the top three marks.
A-State finished with a 296.52 stroke average in 2019-20, the first team to finish below 300 in program history. The Red Wolves topped the previous low three-round total in four tournaments last season, including a record 873 in the Lady Red Wolves Classic. A-State earned back-to-back tournament victories for the first time since the 2000-01 season with wins at the FAU Winter Warm-Up and Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.
2020-21 Arkansas State Women’s Golf Schedule
Sept. 5-7 at USA Intercollegiate (Mobile, Ala.)
Sept. 27-28 at Schooner Fall Classic (Norman, Okla.)
Oct. 12-13 at Lady Red Wolves Classic (Jonesboro, Ark.)
Feb. 8-9 at FAU Paradise Invitational (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Feb. 15-16 at First Coast Classic (Jacksonville, Fla.)
March 15-16 at HBU Women’s Intercollegiate (Houston, Texas)
March 29-30 at Diane Daughtery Invitational (Kirkwood, Mo.)
April 19-21 at Sun Belt Conference Championship (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.