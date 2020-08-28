Aug. 28: Laura takes devastating toll on Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
People all across Region 8 are waiting for the sun to rise to assess the damage left behind after the remnants of Laura tore through Thursday night, damaging homes and a church. We have live team coverage at the top of the hour.
Although Laura has weakened, forecasters say the storm still poses a threat.
A Region 8 man faces felony child endangerment charges after police say his son shot another child.
A popular Jonesboro restaurant closed for heavy cleaning and sanitizing Thursday night after they say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Shortly after sunrise Laura will turn to the East.
Even though Laurais expected to continue to weaken, due to the proximity of its surface low, winds could remain an issue through the day, especially across Northern portions of the Mid-South.
Wind advisories remain in effect locally heavy rain is possible.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall across East Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and along the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.
Two to four inches of rain is expected with isolated amounts up to 6 inches possible.
