Church building, Confederate monument damaged

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for whoever spray-painted a Jonesboro church building and a Confederate monument.
William “Danny” Honnoll, president of the Craighead County Historical Society, reported the damage Wednesday morning at Kellers Chapel Cemetery, 2401 Kellers Chapel Rd.
He told Officer Jonathan Wood the vandals struck sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
Wood stated in his incident report that someone had spray-painted a church building at the cemetery, as well as a monument to the last Confederate veteran in Arkansas.
“There [were] also words spray-painted on the side of the church building,” Woods stated in the initial incident report.
Honnoll estimated the monetary damage at $350.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.