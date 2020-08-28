Community members sell Boston Butts to fund raise for the Sutherland family.

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The funeral for Sydney Sutherland was Friday and while her community continues to celebrate her life; they are also finding ways to uplift her family during this tough time.
Boston’s Butts were cooked through the storm Thursday as a fundraiser for the Sutherland Family.
Rain or shine, that’s what Andy May and Michael Due said when they woke up Thursday morning; the day a storm was set to hit the area was also the day they planned to cook over 350 Boston butts.
They fired up over eight grills donated to them from the community and just hours after they started to cook, the storm put a damper on their fundraiser.
But once it cleared, although they had to start over, they got to pumping the Boston Butts out and money poured in, all of it going to the Sutherland family.
May says it’s the least they could do.
“That’s what Sydney did, she wanted to help people. She was an RN. She got into that to help people. So, we want to help them. I can’t stress enough how it makes me feel to get the response we had on this. It was so overwhelming. When we got to that 400 number, I was in a panic mood thinking there’s no way we can do 400, not in one night. But man, we got her done,” May said.
They got it done using over 1,000 pounds of charcoal.
May said when he originally posted it on Facebook he was thinking maybe around 100 to 150, but that changed quickly.
Donations came in from all over the nation as far as Arizona.
They even had to call the local food mart to up their order on Wednesday because of the demand, doing anything they can to help.
If you were unable to participate by buying a Boston Butt, you can donate to these places below:
Merchants and Planters Bank Sydney Sutherland Scholarship Fund call: (870) 523-9831
First Community Bank Sutherland Donation call: (870) 201-6202
