Cross County/Harrisburg football game cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The junior and senior high football games between Harrisburg and Cross County Saturday have been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cross County program, Cross County school officials said on its Facebook page.
The annual rivalry game, which was originally scheduled for Friday, had been rescheduled for Saturday in Harrisburg.
“This is disappointing news for our athletes who have worked hard to have the opportunity to play. We appreciate Thunderbird Nation’s positive support for our team in the midst of a situation outside of their control and look forward the rest of our season when we are able to get back on the field,” the post noted.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
