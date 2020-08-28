2 events in the works despite the cancellation of the Greene County Fair

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - While Greene County Fair officials work out the schedule for some of its events, the fair itself has been canceled.
The Greene County Fair announced the decision on Facebook Friday.
They said they spoke with the Arkansas Department of Health, local officials and even collected information from area healthcare facilities to help make the decision.
“There was a lot of paperwork and hours put into this decision,” the post noted.
Fair officials say the livestock show and rodeo were approved.
The rodeo will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at the arena on the Greene County Fairgrounds.
That event will help raise money for childhood wishes.
The board still has to meet about the livestock show and that’s why they asked for people to be patient as they hammer out the details.
The post added that they will have regulations for people to follow for the safety of public health.
“Keep following our page for info on future events. Again we want to thank all our supporters and sponsors without you the fair wouldn’t be. You are the reason we do what we do. "
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.