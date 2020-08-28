Goobertown community faces storm damage

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday night storms damaged homes in the Goobertown community near the Craighead/Greene County line.
The storm ripped off shingles from roofs, tore down several trees, and left debris all over the ground.
The side of Blake Campbell’s home is completely destroyed. “We went to our basement, and we called our neighbors, and they came over. We got in our basement. We basically got in our safe spot, and it was just like a sonic boom, then it was over. When we came out, it was just devastation everywhere,” said Campbell.
Campbell says he’s thankful that his family and neighbors are safe. Everything else can be replaced.
Blake Adam’s home also faced some damage. “I woke up, and I didn’t believe everybody saying it sounds like a train in the past years, but as soon as it started to come down, I heard it, and it woke me up. It sounded like the side of my house was getting ripped off,” said Adams. His roof was damaged, and several trees had fallen in his yard.
Neighbors and Goobertown community members are coming together to help clean up.
