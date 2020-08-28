Haunted by pandemic, Powhatan cancels ‘Ghostwalks’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This Halloween it will just be ghosts haunting the grounds of Powhatan Historic State Park.
Park Interpreter Geoffrey Havens announced Friday that all public programming, including the annual Ghostwalks event, have been canceled through Oct. 31.
“The event typically sees between 400 and 800 attendees each year who crowd into small historic structures to hear our storytellers spin spooky folk tales from Powhatan’s history,” Havens said. “While we hate canceling the event, we have to put the safety of our guests first.”
Next year’s Ghostwalks is scheduled for Oct. 10.
