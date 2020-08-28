Hickory Ridge cleaning up Hurricane Laura damage

HICKORY RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County residents spent Friday cleaning up after Hurricane Laura damaged parts of Hickory Ridge.
Mayor Billy Joe Proctor guessed around 25% of the town has some kind of damage, with most of it being on the west side of town.
The fire station, park, and city hall all have damage.
A landing strip for crop dusters was destroyed, and several homes in town have damage.
Jared Stuckey and his family lost a shop building and had a tree through their patio.
“That shop was gone, you know all that hard work building it,” said Stuckey.
Tree limbs and debris still spread across Highway 49 on Friday as you enter Hickory Ridge.
Mayor Proctor said nobody was injured during Thursday’s storms, but it will take a while to clean up all the debris.
Volunteers from several town near Hickory Ridge came to help Friday.
Hunter Stephens and his friends came from Cherry Valley, they started cleaning up at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We just started helping the local neighbors out took care of tree limbs, clean up whatever they said, trying to help the locals out you know,” said Stephens. “Everybody needs to get out and help somebody in their life, it’ll make you feel better.”
Stuckey said as they start cleaning up the damage, he’s thankful to live in a community like Hickory Ridge.
“People love each other around here in the south like this, in small communities like this people love each other,” said Stuckey.
If you would like to volunteer to help clean up, call the Hickory Ridge City Hall at (870) 697-2201.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.