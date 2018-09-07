Laura is Gone but Our Unsettled Weather Continues

Hot weather will return for Saturday with highs in the 90s but a heat index as high as 105°F. We’re not done with severe weather or rain chances despite Laura leaving. Most of Saturday will be dry until later in the evening. Storms will move out of Kansas and Oklahoma bringing the threat of high wind and hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out either. Highs will stay in the 80s next week thanks to continued storm chances. More severe weather is possible and after heavy rains from Laura, flash flooding is likely. We’ll keep you updated.