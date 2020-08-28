Laura leaves many without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday morning, as the remnants of Hurricane Laura trekked northward out of the state, it left more than 50,000 people across Arkansas without electricity.
Entergy Arkansas reported 41,812 customers without power as of 6 a.m.
In Northeast Arkansas, the remnants of Laura left several thousand in the dark:
- Clay County: 9 customers
- Cross County: 620 customers
- Independence County: 2,296 customers
- Jackson County: 725 customers
- Lawrence County: 132 customers
- Mississippi County: 392 customers
- Poinsett County: 246 customers
- Randolph County: 395 customers
- Sharp County: 114 customers
Here are the numbers to report a power outage in your area:
- Call: 1-800-521-2450
- Register to report outage via text message by clicking here:
- To report an outage: 1-888-771-7772
- To register for text messaging services, click here
- To view the current outage map, click here
- To report an outage: 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
- To sign up for text message alerts, click here
- Call 870-523-3691
- Call (870) 930-3300
- To report an outage, call 1-800-439-4563
- To report an outage call one of the following toll-free numbers:
- From Baxter County - 870-425-2141
- From Fulton County - 870-895-3221
- From Izard County - 870-670-5600
- From Sharp County - 870-994-2191
- To report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.
- Call (870) 563-5245
- To report an outage call (870) 239-7700
Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer
- To report an outage call (870) 593-3208
