Pandemic sidelines annual turtle races

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past 89 years, people have gathered in Lepanto for its terrapin derby.
But this year the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined the racing turtles.
Mayor Earnie Hill announced Friday that “after much thought and consideration,” he and the Lepanto Fire Department made the decision to cancel this year’s 90th Annual Terrapin Derby.
“We are unable to provide a method to ensure the health and safety of all citizens, vendors, and staff,” Hill stated. “This has been a very difficult decision for all members of the fire department. The health and safety of our community [are] very important and our number one priority.”
The derby is now scheduled to run on Oct. 2, 2021.
