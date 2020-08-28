Randolph County begins picking up pieces after EF-2 damage

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house was severely damaged and an agriculture shop was destroyed in Randolph County following a severe storm Thursday night.
The house, located on Highway 328 West in Maynard, had major roof damage, but most of the walls are still standing.
The farm shop was located just off of U.S. 67, north of Pocahontas near Hite Road.
Crews worked on fixing power lines in the area Friday, specifically in the area surrounding Maynard, Biggers, and Reyno.
Trees and power lines were knocked down, and farming equipment was overturned Thursday night.
A & A Grocery and The Farm Town Grill in Reyno was also damaged. Reyno residents were still waiting for power to be restored as of Friday afternoon, per Reyno Mayor Vicki Edington.
Bo Graham, Director of the Randolph County Office of Emergency Management, says the damage could have been much worse.
“Fortunately, we were very blessed, we had no injuries and no loss of life last night, which we are very grateful for,” Graham said.
Graham added that the county wasn’t sure the type of damages Hurricane Laura would create in Region 8, so preparing for the storm was difficult.
He adds that he has been in contact with the National Weather Service in Little Rock for the past couple of days.
The service sent a survey crew to determine the extent of the weather event.
Early reports by the crew show that the tornado damage in the area is consistent with an EF-2 rating.
Graham says the majority of the damage near the highway has been cleaned, but he says with some tree limbs and power lines down, it will take some time for the county to clean up.
