Several hit with storm damage in Grubbs

GRUBBS, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, it hadn’t been confirmed if it was a tornado or just a strong storm that went through Jackson County.
However, those in Grubbs say you could hear the wind whistling as the storms went through the area.
Neighbors Kyle Mclaughlin and James Jones had limbs and branches spread across their yards after the storm made its way through.
Mclaughlin was home during the time and he says he could hear the rain hitting his window hard.
They both say they are used to storms, but Jones says he wasn’t expecting “to come home and see that” his porch to be flipped on top of his roof.
“I heard the limbs off the trees hitting the house. Which I didn’t have a lot of damage, it was just limbs but my neighbors had a lot of damage,” Mclaughlin said.
Another neighbor had his barn leveled.
During their interview, the cable line and transmitter even caught on fire.
For all of the limbs in their yards, they plan to just burn them.
