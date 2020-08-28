Storm causes roof damage to Cherokee Elementary

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students who walked into Cherokee Elementary School in Highland Friday were in for a surprise after remnants of Hurricane Laura hit Region 8 Thursday night.
The school took some damage to its roof, forcing the school to close off the library for cleaning Friday.
Tiles were knocked off, and buckets were set up to catch droplets from the leaking roof.
Superintendent Don Sharp says this isn’t the first time the elementary school has had roof damage after severe weather.
“We have some serious roof issues and especially where the cafeteria ties into the classroom building, that seems to be where it’s worse,” Supt. Sharp said. “That’s right above the library and the library gets the brunt of that.”
Related to the roof issues, the Highland School District is holding a special election on September 8.
They are proposing a rededication of their existing millage. The district wants to build a brand new roof on Cherokee Elementary School in addition to a new awning.
Supt. Sharp added that the school boasts one of the lowest millage rates in the state with just over 30 mills.
He says the school wants to build the roof to prevent further damage to the school, especially when severe weather comes.
