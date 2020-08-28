Three arrested after 1,700 ecstasy pills, AR-15 found in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A search Friday at a Blytheville house led to authorities discovering more than 1,700 Ecstasy pills, meth, cocaine, marijuana and weapons, along with the arrests of three people, authorities said.
According to a media release from the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force-Eastern District Unit, task force agents and Blytheville police served a search warrant in the 300-block of South Holland Street in Blytheville.
Officers noticed several people in front of the house when they arrived.
“As Special Response Team members arrived, they encountered three male subjects standing in the front yard of the residence and one male subject seated in the driver’s seat of a black Lexus parked in the driveway. As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver throw a brown backpack from the vehicle,” the media release noted.
Police detained the four people at the scene, authorities said.
Officers found marijuana and firearms in the vehicle, but also found other items in the vehicle and in the house, officials said.
“A search of the vehicle and residence revealed more than 1,700 Ecstasy pills, approximately 3.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately one pound of marijuana, two loaded handguns and one loaded AR-15 assault-style rifle,” the media release noted.
Edgar Andrew Guyton, 33, Larry Black, 28, and Trevon Wells, 19, all of Blytheville were arrested in the case.
According to authorities, Wells was released on bond in 2019 in connection with the Feb. 2019 murder of Travis Pearson.
Wells is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 28 on the murder case, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
The fourth person at the scene was released after DTF agents found out he was not involved in the investigation, officials said.
