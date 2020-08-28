Voter registration event set for Saturday in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the November 3 general election less than 70 days away, a local group is hosting a voter registration event Saturday in Jonesboro.
According to a Facebook post from Raise Your Voice 870, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Foundation: A Wellness Practice, 533 West Washington Ave.
If you are unable to attend the event, the Arkansas Secretary of State has a link on its website to download a voter registration application and to check on absentee voting.
