Arkansas State announces 12,000 capacity of for 2020 home football games

”The seating priority will be given to season ticket holders before we begin selling single-game tickets if space remains available. We are therefore asking for a commitment to renew your season tickets, if you have not already done so, by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. We understand this is a quick turnaround, but necessary in order to properly distribute tickets and parking passes. If we have seating availability based on capacity, we will begin selling single-game tickets 10 days prior to our first home game against Central Arkansas on Sept. 19.”