Arkansas State announces 12,000 capacity of for 2020 home football games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced Thursday that capacity for home football games would be 12,000.
The Red Wolves seating plan to comply with COVID-19 guidelines was approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Mohajir revealed in his letter to the fanbase that season ticket holders would get first priority in being able to attend home games.
”The seating priority will be given to season ticket holders before we begin selling single-game tickets if space remains available. We are therefore asking for a commitment to renew your season tickets, if you have not already done so, by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. We understand this is a quick turnaround, but necessary in order to properly distribute tickets and parking passes. If we have seating availability based on capacity, we will begin selling single-game tickets 10 days prior to our first home game against Central Arkansas on Sept. 19.”
Here are some of the procedures for home games.
GAME DAY PROCESS
- Due to distancing guidelines, seating on even rows will not be available. Three seats will be blocked between each seating “social bubble” (family and friends that you are comfortable sitting with at the game).
- In sections where the top row is even, that row will be seated and the two rows in front of it will be blocked off
- If your season tickets have not already been renewed, the renewal deadline is September 1 at 5:00 p.m. If you choose to pause your season tickets for the 2020 season, you will have the opportunity to renew your seats from last season (2019) for the 2021 season.
- Once season tickets have been renewed or purchased, the next step is to identify your social bubble, which can include up to 12 people.
- A physical season ticket this season will not be mailed. However, if you have parking, you will receive a physical parking pass. If interested in parking, please contact the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.
- 2020 game day seating locations will be allocated based on physical distancing requirements on a game-by-game basis. Seating locations will be allocated as close to your original season ticket location as possible.
- Two (2) days prior to each home game day, please call 870-972-2401 during your specified time frame to complete your game day seating allocation (see call time periods below).
EXAMPLE: If you have four (4) season tickets and another member of your social bubble has four (4) season tickets in the same section, only one (1) person will need to call to reserve eight (8) seats for the game.
Section B, C, G, H AA, BB, CC, DD, EE, FF: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm
Section D: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Section E: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Section F: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Section Q, R, S, QQ, RR, SS, TT, UU: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- One (1) day prior to each home game day, ticket holders will receive an email with a link to either print their tickets or download them to their mobile device. If you do not print or download to your phone, you can pick up tickets at the A-State Box Office at First National Bank Arena the day before the game starting at 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On game day, there will be a pick up location at the International Tours Ticket Booth at Centennial Bank Stadium three (3) hours prior to kickoff.
- On game day, bring your printed or mobile ticket to your suggested entry gate (see below for suggested entry gates) and scan for a touchless entry into the stadium. Ticket holders will receive a future e-mail with instructions how to print a ticket from home or download to their phone.
Gate 2: Sections B, C, AA, BB
Gates 5-9 (Wayne and Virginia Baker Gateway): Sections D, E, F, Johnny Allison Tower, sections CC, DD
Gate 11: North End Zone, sections G, H, EE, FF
Gate 13: Sections P, Q, R, PP, QQ, RR
Gate 15: Students (T, U, V)
Gate 16: Band (Sections UU, VV, WW)
Gate 17: Sections S, SS, TT
You can view more details here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.