Body found on Lake Norfork, sheriff says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy after people fishing on Lake Norfork found the body in the water, authorities said Saturday.
According to a media release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 12:20 p.m. Saturday by people fishing in the Pigeon Creek area at “Wolfley Hole”.
Authorities believe the body, possibly a man between 35 and 40 years old, had been in the water for several days.
“No identification has been found on the body, however, some personal articles were found on the bank of the lake nearby that may or may not be connected with the man,” the media release from Sheriff John Montgomery noted.
The autopsy will help determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office at 870-425-7000.
