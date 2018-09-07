Forecast Stays Unsettled but Not as Hot

More storms are expected once the atmosphere recharges after the round we saw Saturday. Timing is hard to pinpoint but storms overnight and into Sunday will be possible. We can’t rule out severe weather either. Highs will stay in the 80s the next few days though 90s aren’t out of the question on days where rain chances don’t pan out. Each day will bring the chance for rain and each round will impact the next one. Not everyone sees rain at the same time or at all. Rainfall amounts will differ but some areas could pick up several more inches of rainfall. Behind all this rain, cooler air may drift in. Highs may drop into the low 80s by next weekend.