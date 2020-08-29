Group donates boots to Jonesboro police officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was something officials say was appreciated after a Florida-based group donated 200 pairs of boots for Jonesboro police officers Friday.
According to a post from the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the National GORUCK Organization donated the boots to give a pair to every Jonesboro police officer.
“Officers lined up today to get their new boots and were sure to pose for a picture to show GORUCK how thankful we were,” the post noted.
According to the company’s website, the company sells footwear, clothing and equipment.
