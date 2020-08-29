Group donates boots to Jonesboro police officers

The National GORUCK Organization donated 200 pairs of boots to give to every Jonesboro police officer Friday. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 10:28 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was something officials say was appreciated after a Florida-based group donated 200 pairs of boots for Jonesboro police officers Friday.

According to a post from the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the National GORUCK Organization donated the boots to give a pair to every Jonesboro police officer.

“Officers lined up today to get their new boots and were sure to pose for a picture to show GORUCK how thankful we were,” the post noted.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, August 28, 2020

According to the company’s website, the company sells footwear, clothing and equipment.

