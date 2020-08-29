JPD investigates Kaye Lane homicide

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 10:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide after receiving a call about an unattended death Saturday.

According to a post to the JPD Facebook Page, officers responded to the 3900 block of Kaye Lane a little before 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to an unattended death.

Investigators responded to the scene and discovered the body of a 57-year-old, white male.

The death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

