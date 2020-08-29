JPD investigates Kaye Lane homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide after receiving a call about an unattended death Saturday.
According to a post to the JPD Facebook Page, officers responded to the 3900 block of Kaye Lane a little before 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to an unattended death.
Investigators responded to the scene and discovered the body of a 57-year-old, white male.
The death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation.
Details are limited at this time.
Region 8 News will update this story as information is available.
