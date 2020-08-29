Power outages reported as storm system brings thunderstorm warnings, flash flood watch

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A third round of severe weather in as many days entered Region 8 Saturday as heavy winds caused some power outages in the area.
Also, the National Weather Service began to issue severe weather warnings due to the storms.
Craighead Electric reported nearly 500 customers in the Lynn and Saffell areas were without power Saturday afternoon due to the weather.
Several severe storm warnings were been issued by the National Weather Service as the storm moved east through Region 8 from Sharp and Independence counties to Poinsett, Craighead and Greene counties by 3:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Watch for Stone, Izard, Independence, Cleburne, Jackson, White and Woodruff counties from 7 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning.
Heavy rains and winds were also reported Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.
