Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/28/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Greene County Tech (David Williams 50 yd TD run)
Nominee number 1 is Greene County Tech. 2019 All-State running back David Williams starts 2020 in style. He breaks free for a 50 yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. He had a pair of touchdowns, the Eagles beat Westside 20-0.
Pocahontas (Dawson Chester TD pass to Rob Mason)
Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. 2019 All-State quarterback Dawson Chester launches one downfield, Rob Mason makes the great grab but he’s not done. He’ll shed some defenders and head to the endzone. The Redskins beat Southside 49-33.
Walnut Ridge (Cole Manning TD run)
Our final nominee is Walnut Ridge. Cole Manning takes the direct snap, heads outside and fights off some Rebels for a touchdown. The Bobcats hold on to win the season opener 28-22.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will done $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
