Arkansas reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas saw 478 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday as state officials say over 54,000 people have recovered from the virus since March.
According to a post from the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state had 60,856 total cases as of Sunday, with 5,664 of the cases being active.
State officials also reported Sunday that there were 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19.
Of the 12 deaths, three of the deaths were in Region 8 - one each in Crittenden, Independence and Mississippi counties.
The total and active cases in Region 8 counties either remained the same or slightly went up Sunday, except for Craighead County, which saw 22 new cases and Poinsett County with eight new cases.
Of the 478 new cases reported Sunday, 435 were in the community while 43 were in correctional facilities around the state. State officials say 6,051 tests were given Saturday, with 176,196 tests given so far during the month of August.
Officials noted 391 people were in the hospital Sunday due to COVID-19, up seven from Saturday’s numbers, while the number of people on ventilators have dropped to 84 as of Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.