Live with the Red Wolves radio program begins August 31st

The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson, will make its 2020 debut Monday, Aug. 31, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.
The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Monday from 6:00-7:00 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 5.
The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.
The show will air on nine EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, including KFIN. It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and AStateRedWolves.com and through the KFIN app.
A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans can submit questions for the show via @AStateRedWolves using #AskCoachAnderson on Twitter.
Live with the Red Wolves (6-7 p.m.) schedule:
August 31
September 7, 14, 21, 28
October 12, 19, 26
November 2, 9, 16, 23
Live with the Red Wolves affiliates:
KFIN 107.9 FM (Flagship): Jonesboro
KWAK 105.5 FM: Stuttgart
KCTT 101.7 FM: Mountain Home
KWYN 1400 AM: Wynne/West Memphis
KWYN 102.9 FM: Wynne/West Memphis
KWYN 95.5 FM: Wynne/West Memphis
KOTN 102.5 FM: Gould/Monticello
KARV 610 AM: Russellville
KARV 101.3 FM: Russellville
