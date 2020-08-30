Live with the Red Wolves radio program begins August 31st

By Arkansas State Athletics | August 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 5:03 PM

The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson, will make its 2020 debut Monday, Aug. 31, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.

The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Monday from 6:00-7:00 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 5.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.  Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

The show will air on nine EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, including KFIN.  It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and AStateRedWolves.com and through the KFIN app.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program.  Fans can submit questions for the show via @AStateRedWolves using #AskCoachAnderson on Twitter.

Live with the Red Wolves (6-7 p.m.) schedule:

August 31

September 7, 14, 21, 28

October 12, 19, 26

November 2, 9, 16, 23

Live with the Red Wolves affiliates:

KFIN 107.9 FM (Flagship):  Jonesboro

KWAK 105.5 FM:  Stuttgart

KCTT 101.7 FM:  Mountain Home

KWYN 1400 AM:  Wynne/West Memphis

KWYN 102.9 FM:  Wynne/West Memphis

KWYN 95.5 FM:  Wynne/West Memphis

KOTN 102.5 FM:  Gould/Monticello

KARV 610 AM:  Russellville

KARV 101.3 FM:  Russellville

