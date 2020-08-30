Silver Alert issued for Baxter County man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Baxter County man who has been missing since Sunday morning.
According to the alert, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department requested the alert for Billy Blaine Miller, 75, of Mountain Home.
Miller is described as a white male, 5′3″, weighs 145 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Officials said he was last seen on County Road 502 in Baxter County and may be driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate of #702T25.
Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts can call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department at 870-425-7000.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.