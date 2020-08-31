Arkansas State plans to play Bonner & Hatcher at QB Saturday vs. Memphis

“Logan Bonner was the starter going into fall camp, and he still is. He did nothing to lose that job. We are going to play Layne Hatcher some as well. How many snaps it is, where that happens, not absolutely certain, that’s still a day-to-day conversation. In today’s time with the threat of injury and the threat of close contact, COVID-19 testing, we just have talked a lot about it. We feel the need to have them both ready at a high level. They both play at a high level. Logan Bonner is going to go out first series, and then somewhere during the course of the game you’ll see Layne Hatcher play. He’s earned that opportunity. He’s one of the hardest working dudes I’ve ever seen, he’s earned the respect of this football team. But it’s clear that Logan is the starter, he has done nothing to lose that job. They work well together, so you’ll see them both. It’s not something that I’ve never done before, just not something you typically either do or need to do. But this particular year, I can see the value of having both those guys oiled up and ready at a high level. They both play at a high level right now. I think the best way to keep them playing at a high level is to allow Layne to get some reps, however many that may be.”