Authorities: Tennessee inmates overpower officer to escape
Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas are wanted for escaping Dyer County Jail on Sunday (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 1:30 PM

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for two inmates who were able to overpower a correctional officer and jump over a 16-foot razor-wire fence to escape a county jail.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas left the jail just after midnight Sunday.

Officials say the two, along with a third inmate, Jashawn Branch, confronted a correctional officer during an inmate count before escaping from their cell and exiting the building. The officer was treated for injuries and released.

The sheriff’s office says Branch was spotted shortly after and taken into custody.

Authorities say the escapees have a history of assault and robbery charges.

