A Better Region 8: “Hope Week” to bring attention to importance of hope in our lives

(KAIT) -“Hope is vital to a healthy mental attitude. While it may not change the outcome of life’s journey, it makes a huge difference in how that journey is lived”.
That conclusion was the reason HopeCircle created Hope Week to call attention to the importance of hope in all our lives.
We encouraged people to celebrate hope and to share it with others, often through events involving large groups of people.
While the need for hope is greater than ever, Covid-19 has changed our actions.
This year, we will find hope and share it with others through a “Virtual Season of Hope” Sept. 1-Oct. 3.
The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation and Nettleton EAST will create and distribute Hopeful quotes, videos, and playlists of inspirational songs, through local media, and social media to create a spirit of Hope
We encourage the sharing of our materials or creating your own. It can be your favorite inspirational book, quote, or saying.
Invite family and friends to do the same thing.
As many children are facing increased food insecurity because of the pandemic, we ask fellow workers or small groups to provide hope for kids through the Food Bank of NEA’s BackPack Program.
Several items that we need include canned pasta & fruit, beef jerky, breakfast bars, quick mac & cheese, and pudding cups.
You can bring those items to the NEA Baptist Wellness Center, 2617 Phillips Drive, or Optus, 3423 One Place.
Or you can donate on-line at foodbankofnea.org.
Join us in spreading hope and inspiration during “Season of Hope,” Sept. 1-Oct. 3.
To participate in “Season of Hope,” contact June Morse, june.morse@bmhcc.org, 870-926-9985 or Shanna Kennedy, 870-919-4001.
Hope makes a difference in the way we live our lives, and a hope-filled community makes this a Better Region 8.
