Bruno the Bear reportedly spotted in Jackson County
"Bruno the Bear" is still on a quest for love. (Source: Jackson County Emergency Management via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 31, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:28 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It seems Bruno the Bear is still on a quest for love throughout Northeast Arkansas.

In a Facebook post, Jackson County Emergency Management officials said Bruno was still wandering around.

Please do not harass or approach Bruno. Game and Fish is aware of his location. Update: Give Bruno space! DO NOT try to...

Posted by Jackson County Emergency Management on Monday, August 31, 2020

Arkansas Game & Fish is aware of Bruno’s location.

The post asks the public not to approach, feed, or get close to Bruno to take pictures or videos.

In July, Region 8 News reported Bruno’s travel through Northeast Arkansas on a quest to find love.

Bruno’s reportedly traveled over 400 miles from his home in Wisconsin, looking for his mate.

