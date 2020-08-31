Bruno the Bear reportedly spotted in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It seems Bruno the Bear is still on a quest for love throughout Northeast Arkansas.
In a Facebook post, Jackson County Emergency Management officials said Bruno was still wandering around.
Arkansas Game & Fish is aware of Bruno’s location.
The post asks the public not to approach, feed, or get close to Bruno to take pictures or videos.
In July, Region 8 News reported Bruno’s travel through Northeast Arkansas on a quest to find love.
Bruno’s reportedly traveled over 400 miles from his home in Wisconsin, looking for his mate.
